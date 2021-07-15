8th FW jets return from Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

An F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 16, 2021. The last of the 8th Fighter Wing jets returned home after supporting a month-long multinational training event at Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, while practicing Agile Combat Employment tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
