    8th FW jets return from Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    8th FW jets return from Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation above Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2021.The last of the 8th Fighter Wing jets returned home after supporting a month-long multinational training event at Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, while practicing Agile Combat Employment tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, 8th FW jets return from Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Red Flag Alaska
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag Alaska 21-2

