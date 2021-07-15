An F-16 Fighting Falcon lands on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2021. The last of the 8th Fighter Wing jets returned home after supporting a month-long multinational training event at Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, while practicing Agile Combat Employment tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 02:24 Photo ID: 6740721 VIRIN: 210715-F-BZ793-1104 Resolution: 4504x3007 Size: 11.65 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th FW jets return from Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.