210715-N-HG846-1099 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., retrieves a life ring during Search and Rescue (SAR) swimming operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|07.15.2021
|07.20.2021 00:42
|6740643
|210715-N-HG846-1099
|1551x2326
|635.97 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|2
|0
