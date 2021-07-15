Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6740641 VIRIN: 210715-N-HG846-1058 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 401.32 KB Location: CORAL SEA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., is lowered into the water during Search and Rescue (SAR) swimming operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.