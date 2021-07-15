Sailors aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) lower Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., into the water

210715-N-HG846-1047 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) lower Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., into the water during Search and Rescue (SAR) swimming operations. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021