    CORAL SEA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210715-N-HG846-1047 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) lower Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., into the water during Search and Rescue (SAR) swimming operations. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6740645
    VIRIN: 210715-N-HG846-1047
    Resolution: 2598x1732
    Size: 561.52 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) lower Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., into the water [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

