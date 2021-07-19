Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations [Image 6 of 10]

    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations

    BUNDABERG, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps LCpl Ethan Kiesiner (left) and LCpl Jack Argo, both motor transportation operators with 3D Transportation Battalion, 3D Marine Logistics Group, refuel an M1152 High Mobility Multi Wheel Vehicle in support of exercise Talisman Sabre 21 (TS21) in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Sebastian Aponte).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 22:51
    Photo ID: 6740581
    VIRIN: 210719-M-MW038-307
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.18 MB
    Location: BUNDABERG, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations
    Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Australia
    U.S. Marine Corps
    3/12
    3D TB
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT