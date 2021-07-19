Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joe DiFilippo, a motor transportation operator with 3D Transportation Battalion, 3D Marine Logistics Group, refuels a MK2500 Flatrack Refueler while conducting night refueling operations in support of exercise Talisman Sabre 21 (TS21) in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Sebastian Aponte).

