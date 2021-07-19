Talisman Sabre 21 | Marines with 3D Transportation Battalion conduct night refueling operations

U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 12th Marines, 3D Marine Division, wait for fuel in their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in support of exercise Talisman Sabre 21 (TS21) in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2021. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Sebastian Aponte).

