Cougar Dam sits across the McKenzie River

Cougar Dam, which is 452-feet-tall and sits across the McKenzie River east of Eugene, Oregon, makes a fish ladder impractical. Ladders aren’t needed here either since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses the trap and haul method to move fish upstream of this massive dam. It’s more difficult to transport juveniles downstream of the dams in the Willamette Valley. (U.S. Army photo by Tom Conning)

