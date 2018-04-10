Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cougar Dam sits across the McKenzie River

    OR, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2018

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Cougar Dam, which is 452-feet-tall and sits across the McKenzie River east of Eugene, Oregon, makes a fish ladder impractical. Ladders aren’t needed here either since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses the trap and haul method to move fish upstream of this massive dam. It’s more difficult to transport juveniles downstream of the dams in the Willamette Valley. (U.S. Army photo by Tom Conning)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cougar Dam sits across the McKenzie River [Image 3 of 3], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

