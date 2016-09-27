Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder [Image 1 of 3]

    Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder

    JOHN DAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Water flows through a fish ladder at John Day Dam in eastern Oregon. Fish ladders are effective at allowing fish to swim upstream of low-head or shorter dams on the Columbia River. John Day’s ladder is 1,080 feet long. (U.S. Army photo by Karim Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2016
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6739170
    VIRIN: 160927-A-VN916-1002
    Resolution: 3795x2495
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: JOHN DAY, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder
    Water flows through Detroit Dam
    Cougar Dam sits across the McKenzie River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    That sounds fishy: fish ladders at high-head dams impractical, largely unneeded

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fish
    salmon
    Columbia River
    John Day Dam
    fish ladder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT