Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder

Water flows through a fish ladder at John Day Dam in eastern Oregon. Fish ladders are effective at allowing fish to swim upstream of low-head or shorter dams on the Columbia River. John Day’s ladder is 1,080 feet long. (U.S. Army photo by Karim Delgado)

Date Taken: 09.27.2016 Location: JOHN DAY, OR, US