Water flows through a fish ladder at John Day Dam in eastern Oregon. Fish ladders are effective at allowing fish to swim upstream of low-head or shorter dams on the Columbia River. John Day’s ladder is 1,080 feet long. (U.S. Army photo by Karim Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6739170
|VIRIN:
|160927-A-VN916-1002
|Resolution:
|3795x2495
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|JOHN DAY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water flows through John Day Dam fish ladder [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
That sounds fishy: fish ladders at high-head dams impractical, largely unneeded
