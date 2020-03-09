Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water flows through Detroit Dam [Image 2 of 3]

    Water flows through Detroit Dam

    DETROIT, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Photo by Jeremy Bell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Water pours from a spillway at Detroit Dam on the North Santiam River, east of Salam, Oregon. The reservoir behind the 463-foot-tall dam can fluctuate up to 100 feet depending on the time of year. This is a factor that make fish ladders at high-head dams impractical. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Bell)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    That sounds fishy: fish ladders at high-head dams impractical, largely unneeded

    TAGS

    fish
    salmon
    Willamette Valley
    Detroit Dam
    fish ladders

