Water flows through Detroit Dam

Water pours from a spillway at Detroit Dam on the North Santiam River, east of Salam, Oregon. The reservoir behind the 463-foot-tall dam can fluctuate up to 100 feet depending on the time of year. This is a factor that make fish ladders at high-head dams impractical. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Bell)

