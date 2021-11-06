3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment Coc

FORT BENNING, Ga - Lt. Col. David Holstead relinquishes command of the 3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment to Lt. Col. Ryan Davis in a ceremony held June 11, 2021 on Taylor Field. Col. James T. McGahey was the reviewing officer. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

