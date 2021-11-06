FORT BENNING, Ga - Lt. Col. David Holstead relinquishes command of the 3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment to Lt. Col. Ryan Davis in a ceremony held June 11, 2021 on Taylor Field. Col. James T. McGahey was the reviewing officer. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6738838
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-IE830-158
|Resolution:
|5030x3353
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment Coc [Image 6 of 6], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT