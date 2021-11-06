Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment Coc [Image 2 of 6]

    3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment Coc

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga - Lt. Col. David Holstead relinquishes command of the 3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment to Lt. Col. Ryan Davis in a ceremony held June 11, 2021 on Taylor Field. Col. James T. McGahey was the reviewing officer. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6738836
    VIRIN: 210611-A-IE830-137
    Resolution: 4274x2849
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion 11th Infantry Regiment Coc [Image 6 of 6], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Markeith Horace
    Lt. Col. David Holstead
    Lt. Col. Ryan Davis
    Taylor Field

