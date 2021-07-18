Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 Welcome to Country [Image 15 of 17]

    Talisman Sabre 21 Welcome to Country

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A member of the Bindal clan perform a traditional dance at a Welcome to Country Ceremony during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, July 19, 2021.TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson C. Estillomo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 05:34
    Photo ID: 6738441
    VIRIN: 210718-M-ME993-111
    Resolution: 2880x3293
    Size: 875.55 KB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 Welcome to Country [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Australia
    Townsville
    Queensland
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 2021

