U.S. Army Col. Jerry Hall, Deputy Exercise Director for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, conducts an interview with members of WIN News at a Welcome to Country Ceremony, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, July 19, 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Monik Phan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6738442 VIRIN: 210719-A-QK219-0001 Resolution: 2949x2212 Size: 1.12 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 Welcome to Country [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.