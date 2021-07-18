Mr. John Philips, a member of the Bindal clan, U.S Army Col. Jerry Hall, Deputy Exercise Director of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, and Bindal Elder Uncle Alfred Smallwood, pose for a photo at a Welcome to Country Ceremony at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, July 19, 2021.TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson C. Estillomo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 05:33 Photo ID: 6738439 VIRIN: 210718-M-ME993-069 Resolution: 5446x3480 Size: 3.07 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 Welcome to Country [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.