Senior Airman Brooke Parks, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, changes a tire on a U.S. Air Force F-16 during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. As a crew chief, Parks services, inspects, refuels, changes tires, and performs heavy maintenance on F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 04:23 Photo ID: 6738406 VIRIN: 210709-F-ZR251-1382 Resolution: 7622x5081 Size: 1.86 MB Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.