    A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride

    GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Brooke Parks, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshalls in a U.S. Air Force F-16 during Bulgarian air force-led exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 provides an opportunity for the 555th Fighter Squadron to build interoperability, share tactics and test the squadron’s ability to rapidly forward deploy, sustain operations, and work in coordination with our partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 04:23
    Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F16
    StrongEurope
    AlliedStrong
    ReadyForces
    THS21
    ThracianStar

