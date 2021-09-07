A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride

Senior Airman Brooke Parks, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshalls in a U.S. Air Force F-16 during Bulgarian air force-led exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 provides an opportunity for the 555th Fighter Squadron to build interoperability, share tactics and test the squadron’s ability to rapidly forward deploy, sustain operations, and work in coordination with our partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

