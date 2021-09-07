Senior Airman Brooke Parks, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, replaces a tire on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Duties of a crew chief include overseeing daily maintenance, identifying malfunctions and replacing parts, conducting inspections and maintaining records, and coordinating aircraft care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6738405
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-ZR251-1318
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A 555th AMU female crew chief wears title with pride
