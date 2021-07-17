Capt. Dan Mumford, 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, flies over the Pacific Ocean, July 17, 2021, in support of Pacific Iron 2021. Pacific Iron 2021 is a Pacific Air Forces dynamic force employment operation to project forces into USINDOPACOM’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6738390
|VIRIN:
|210717-F-QX174-1042
|Resolution:
|7823x5422
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
