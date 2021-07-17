Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021

Capt. Dan Mumford, 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, flies over the Pacific Ocean, July 17, 2021, in support of Pacific Iron 2021. Pacific Iron 2021 is a Pacific Air Forces dynamic force employment operation to project forces into USINDOPACOM’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

