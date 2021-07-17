Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alex Watson and Senior Airman Spencer Kans, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters from Yokota Air Base, Japan, assist a P-19 firetruck onto a C-130J Super Hercules July 17, 2021, on Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of Pacific Iron 2021. Approximately 800 Airmen and 35 aircraft are participating in Pacific Air Forces’ dynamic force employment operation July 11 to Aug. 8, 2021, in Guam and Tinian to project forces into U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, calling on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 04:12
    Photo ID: 6738387
    VIRIN: 210717-F-QX174-1261
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021
    Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021
    Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Deterrence
    Readiness
    DFE
    INDOPACOM
    PacificIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT