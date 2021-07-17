Staff Sgt. Westley Zech, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster from Yokota Air Base, Japan, ties down a P-19 firetruck onto a C-130J Super Hercules, July 17, 2021, on Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of Pacific Iron 2021. Approximately 800 Airmen and 35 aircraft are participating in Pacific Air Forces’ dynamic force employment operation July 11 to Aug. 8, 2021, in Guam and Tinian to project forces into U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, calling on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6738381 VIRIN: 210717-F-QX174-1526 Resolution: 7234x5366 Size: 4.19 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cargo pickup for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.