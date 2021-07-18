210718-N-HG846-2033 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Classes Zachary Hocutt (left), from Raleigh, N.C. and Allison Martin (right), from Rio Ranchero, N.M., chart the course of delivered ordinance for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

