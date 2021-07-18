Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Specialist 2nd Classes Zachary Hocutt (left), from Raleigh, N.C. and Allison Martin (right), from Rio Ranchero, N.M., chart the course of delivered ordinance [Image 6 of 6]

    Operations Specialist 2nd Classes Zachary Hocutt (left), from Raleigh, N.C. and Allison Martin (right), from Rio Ranchero, N.M., chart the course of delivered ordinance

    CORAL SEA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210718-N-HG846-2033 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Classes Zachary Hocutt (left), from Raleigh, N.C. and Allison Martin (right), from Rio Ranchero, N.M., chart the course of delivered ordinance for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6738378
    VIRIN: 210718-N-HG846-2033
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 565.67 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Specialist 2nd Classes Zachary Hocutt (left), from Raleigh, N.C. and Allison Martin (right), from Rio Ranchero, N.M., chart the course of delivered ordinance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115
    Talisman Sabre 21

