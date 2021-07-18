210718-N-HG846-2114 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) – USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6738374
|VIRIN:
|210718-N-HG846-2114
|Resolution:
|1777x1185
|Size:
|586.22 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
