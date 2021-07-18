210718-N-HG846-2710 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) – HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) fires its 5-inch gun for Naval Surface Fire Support from aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

