USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210713-N-BR419-2167 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Pamela Dagsa directs a C-2A Greyhound fleet logistics plane, attached to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

