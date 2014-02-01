USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210713-N-BR419-2064 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Gabriel Rubio, right, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

