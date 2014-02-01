Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.02.2014

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210713-N-BR419-2064 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Gabriel Rubio, right, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2014
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6738332
    VIRIN: 210713-N-BR419-2064
    Resolution: 2793x1862
    Size: 762.09 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT