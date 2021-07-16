Sgt. Justin Dobratz, a psychological operations specialist for the 13th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Operations Group, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, plays music on a next generation loudspeaker system during equipment familiarization July 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The NGLS is an audio system that is modular and easily moved from location to location. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 14:52 Photo ID: 6737301 VIRIN: 210716-A-FK859-245 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.36 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th POB Pershing Strike [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.