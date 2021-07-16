16th POB Pershing Strike

Pvt. James Pangle, a psychological operations specialist for the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Operations Group, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, left, operates a next generation loudspeaker system as Sgt. Eduardo Villarreal, a psychological operations specialist for the 16th POB, right, looks over the script used by Pangle during equipment familiarization July 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The NGLS is an audio system that is modular and easily moved from location to location. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

Date Taken: 07.16.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US