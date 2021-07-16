Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th POB Pershing Strike [Image 6 of 8]

    16th POB Pershing Strike

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Beckman, a psychological operations specialist for the 13th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Operations Group, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, reviews his script as Sgt. Justin Dobratz, a psychological operations specialist for the 13th POB, prepares to play music on a next generation loudspeaker system during equipment familiarization July 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The NGLS is an audio system that is modular and easily moved from location to location. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 14:52
    Photo ID: 6737299
    VIRIN: 210716-A-FK859-147
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
    Hometown: CAMBRIDGE, MN, US
    PSYOP
    psychological operations
    PSYOPs
    KnowYourMil
    Pershing Strike
    NGLS

