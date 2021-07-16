210716-N-PC065-1071 NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) Capt. Chris "Chowdah" Hill, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), conratulates the newly advanced petty officers during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck, July 16, 2021. Frocking is a tradition used by the U.S. Navy that authorizes Sailors to assume the duties, responsibilities and uniform of the next higher rank prior to being entitled to higher pay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
This work, USS Arlington Sailors advance in rank [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
