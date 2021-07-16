Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailors advance in rank [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Arlington Sailors advance in rank

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210716-N-PC065-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) stand in ranks as they prepare to pin on their new collar devices during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck, July 16, 2021. Frocking is a tradition used by the U.S. Navy that authorizes Sailors to assume the duties, responsibilities and uniform of the next higher rank prior to being entitled to higher pay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

