USS Arlington Sailors advance in rank

210716-N-PC065-1023 NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Ryan McGrath, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives his new collar devices from Engineman 1st Class Daniel Beavers during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck, July 16, 2021. Frocking is a tradition used by the U.S. Navy that authorizes Sailors to assume the duties, responsibilities and uniform of the next higher rank prior to being entitled to higher pay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

