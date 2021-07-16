U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, center, director, Air National Guard, is greeted by senior leaders of the 133rd Airlift Wing and the Minnesota National Guard in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 16, 2021. Loh’s visit focused on meeting with and thanking Airmen for their contributions to multiple domestic operations over the past year, which included COVID-19 and civil unrest response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6737168
|VIRIN:
|210716-Z-IL540-1016
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet and Greet [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT