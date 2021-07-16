Meet and Greet

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, center, director, Air National Guard, is greeted by senior leaders of the 133rd Airlift Wing and the Minnesota National Guard in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 16, 2021. Loh’s visit focused on meeting with and thanking Airmen for their contributions to multiple domestic operations over the past year, which included COVID-19 and civil unrest response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)

