Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the Wing [Image 1 of 3]

    Welcome to the Wing

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, left, director, Air National Guard, is greeted by Col. James D. Cleet, commander, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 16, 2021. Loh’s visit focused on meeting with and thanking Airmen for their contributions to multiple domestic operations over the past year, which included COVID-19 and civil unrest response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6737167
    VIRIN: 210716-Z-IL540-1007
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome to the Wing
    Meet and Greet
    Welcome to the Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT