UK Defence Leadership Visits USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 16, 2021) (from the left) Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.K. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, UK First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, guests and staff observe a moment of silence before dropping flower petals to honor the fallen Sailors and Marines of the USS Arizona (BB-39) aboard the USS Arizona Memorial. The visit demonstrates the importance of the UK-U.S. defense partnership and interoperability between like-minded international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

