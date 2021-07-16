UK Defence Leadership Visits USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 16, 2021) U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, right, and U.K. First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, left, participate in a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial led by Navy Region Hawaii historian James Neuman, July 16. The visit emphasized the importance of the U.K.-U.S. defense partnership and interoperability between like-minded international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

