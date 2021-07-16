PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 16, 2021) U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, right, and U.K. First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, left, participate in a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial led by Navy Region Hawaii historian James Neuman, July 16. The visit emphasized the importance of the U.K.-U.S. defense partnership and interoperability between like-minded international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6737045
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-XI187-0083
|Resolution:
|3773x2515
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UK Defence Leadership Visits USS Arizona Memorial [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Robert Zahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT