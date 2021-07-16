UK Defence Leadership Visits USS Arizona Memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 16, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Royal Navy Adm. Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, spoke with reporters following a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial. The leaders discussed the importance of the U.K.-U.S. defense partnership and interoperability between like-minded international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

