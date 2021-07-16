USS Laboon Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk. Laboon, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk on July 16 following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

