    USS Laboon Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 16]

    USS Laboon Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) – Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk. Laboon, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk on July 16 following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Laboon
    RTHP
    Deplloyment

