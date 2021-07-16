NORFOLK, Va. (July 16, 2021) – Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk. Laboon, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk on July 16 following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 21:00
|Photo ID:
|6736822
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-PW494-0484
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|17.56 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Laboon Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
