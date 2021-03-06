DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training

An Airman from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight unplugs the wires on a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. Weather Airmen are required to learn and operate the TMQ-53 TMOS in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

