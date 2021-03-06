An Airman from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight unplugs the wires on a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. Weather Airmen are required to learn and operate the TMQ-53 TMOS in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6736715
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-XZ889-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training
