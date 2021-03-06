DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training

An Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight calibrates a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. The TMQ-53 TMOS is a portable weather station capable of operating in austere and contested locations. Weather Airmen train on its function and operability in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

