Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight put together a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. The TMQ-53 TMOS is a portable weather station capable of operating in austere and contested locations. Weather Airmen train on its function and operability in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6736717 VIRIN: 210603-F-XZ889-1009 Resolution: 5248x3128 Size: 3.94 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.