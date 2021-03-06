Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron Weather Flight put together a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during seasonal training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2021. The TMQ-53 TMOS is a portable weather station capable of operating in austere and contested locations. Weather Airmen train on its function and operability in support of the Dynamic Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:21
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, DM's Weather Flight hosts seasonal training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM

