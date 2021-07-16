AZNG transport groceries to food bank

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers load boxes of groceries into a truck at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., July 16, 2021. The boxes of groceries were then transported to a food bank in Florence, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    Army
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

