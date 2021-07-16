AZNG transport groceries to food bank

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers load boxes of groceries into a truck at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., July 16, 2021. The boxes of groceries were then transported to a food bank in Florence, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

