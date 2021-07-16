Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Saratoga Changes Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Support Activity Saratoga Changes Command

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by William Addison 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York — Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, presided as Cmdr. Raymond Gamicchia relieved Cmdr. Phillip Boice as Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs in a ceremony at the installation’s field house July 16.

    This work, Naval Support Activity Saratoga Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], by William Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    NSA Saratoga Springs
    Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs
    NSA Saratoga
    Saratoga Springs: Navy Change of Command: Navy

