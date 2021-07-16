Naval Support Activity Saratoga Changes Command

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York – Commander Raymond Gamicchia relieved Cmdr. Phillip Boice as Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs in a ceremony at the installation’s field house July 16.

Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, presided over the ceremony. Rock began by addressing the Sailors and staff of the installation and recognized the difficulties they’ve overcome due to the recent pandemic.

“I know it has been a hard year for you all here at NSA Saratoga Springs with COVID restrictions and the ever-changing Health Protection Conditions, however I am in awe of your resiliency and professionalism to get the job done.”

Rock then commended Boice for his leadership of the installation over the past two years, noting his accomplishments not only navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but praising his work with local community leaders and stakeholders to ensure installation mission effectiveness during a historic time for NSA Saratoga Springs.

“Thank you Phil for making a difference here. You are an incredible leader and mentor,” he said.

Boice, who served as commanding officer since August 2019, addressed the Sailors and civilian employees of the installation.

“You all have remained diligent through everything we have faced. Steadfast in your goals to be better, serve our customers at the highest levels possible, and do it all with an eye on safety and preparedness,” he said. “Every time something new came up or a new tasker needed to be completed, you all stepped up to fill in the role or take on a new responsibility.”

Boice departs for his next assignment as the Surface Operations Officer for Carrier Strike Group 9 in San Diego.

Gamicchia, a Detroit native, most recently served as the Assistant Reactor Officer for USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) since July 2018.

“Everyone talks about how beautiful Saratoga Springs is, but it didn’t take long to realize that it is actually the people here that make this such a special place,” said Gamicchia as he addressed the Sailors and staff of the installation. “Continue on with your high standards. Hold yourself and each other to these standards every day. Challenge yourself to find ways to make things better and focus on bettering yourselves every day.”

NSA Saratoga Spring’s mission is to deliver consistently efficient and effective shore readiness and operational support to the fleet, fighter, family and perform host command functions in support of supported commands and the military community.

